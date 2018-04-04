Seaport Global Securities Comments on Bill Barrett Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BBG)

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bill Barrett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bill Barrett’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBG. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Bill Barrett in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Bill Barrett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bill Barrett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of BBG stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Bill Barrett has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Bill Barrett had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. Bill Barrett’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bill Barrett by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill Barrett during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bill Barrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill Barrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

