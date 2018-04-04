Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Equity BancShares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $39.50 on Friday. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 321,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 21.8% during the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 39,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/equity-bancshares-eqbk-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals through its network of over 30 branches located in Kansas and Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.