Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Equity Residential (EQR) Share Price

Headlines about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equity Residential earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0770980848417 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. 3,500,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,564. The company has a market capitalization of $22,473.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $67.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

In other news, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $427,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

