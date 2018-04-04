Ergo (EFYT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $83,305.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:EFYT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo token can now be bought for $5.89 or 0.00080560 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $83,305.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00703335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00173202 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,300 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to buy Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

