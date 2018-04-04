Insider Buying: Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys 210 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £249.90 ($350.79).

SPT stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.62) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 131 ($1.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a GBX 5.33 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.88) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.11 ($1.80).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc enables service provider networks, data centers, enterprise information technology (IT), mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things to communicate and collaborate. The Company’s segments include Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance.

