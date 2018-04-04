Erie Indemnity (ERIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Erie Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,300.07, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.42. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $106.63 and a 1 year high of $129.73.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.25%. equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro acquired 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.18 per share, with a total value of $56,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,851.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luann Datesh acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,146.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 908 shares of company stock worth $105,682 over the last three months. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Erie Indemnity stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

