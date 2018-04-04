Eryllium Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Eryllium has a market capitalization of $76,627.00 and $425.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eryllium has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 15,616,315 coins and its circulating supply is 5,616,315 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net.

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

