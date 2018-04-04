ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,288 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $265,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 5,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 46,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,592.04, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.97. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.20%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/esco-technologies-inc-ese-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.