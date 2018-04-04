Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 85,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $4,174.90, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $161.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. Macquarie began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 370,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $16,494,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,845,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

