Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has surpassed the industry over a year, courtesy of focus on buyouts and product launches; strength in emerging markets; and solid growth in travel retail and online business. These factors helped the company to mark its 14th and 4th straight earnings and sales beat, respectively in second-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from solid cost savings and contributions from BECCA and Too Faced. Sturdy growth in travel retail and online channels also drove performance. Notably, the company witnessed strength in most geographic regions and categories — with skin care and makeup standing out. Continued growth opportunities in the global prestige beauty industry, along with expected gains from tax reforms also led to a raised view. However, weak gross margin and soft U.S. retail traffic remain hurdles. Macroeconomic issues that could affect consumer spending also pose threats.”

Get Est�e Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $144.00 target price on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Est�e Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54,309.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $150.46.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Est�e Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/estee-lauder-companies-el-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Est�e Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Est�e Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Est�e Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Est�e Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.