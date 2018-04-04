Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari purchased 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $99,673.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $41,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETH opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

