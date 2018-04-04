EthBet (CRYPTO:EBET) Tops One Day Volume of $217.00

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. EthBet has a market capitalization of $560,577.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EthBet has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One EthBet token can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00704450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00178633 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033520 BTC.

About EthBet

EthBet was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,503,600 tokens. The official website for EthBet is ethbet.io. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet.

EthBet Token Trading

EthBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthBet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

