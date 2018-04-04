Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of ETHO stock remained flat at $$33.65 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

