EuropeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (ERC)

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One EuropeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004438 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EuropeCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. EuropeCoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $3,724.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00696587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00181799 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033309 BTC.

EuropeCoin Profile

EuropeCoin was first traded on July 8th, 2016. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,047,180 coins. EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. EuropeCoin’s official website is www.europecoin.eu.org.

EuropeCoin Coin Trading

EuropeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase EuropeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EuropeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EuropeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

