EuropeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million (ERC)

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. EuropeCoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $2,671.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EuropeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EuropeCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

EuropeCoin Profile

EuropeCoin launched on July 8th, 2016. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,047,052 coins. The official website for EuropeCoin is www.europecoin.eu.org. EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase EuropeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EuropeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EuropeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

