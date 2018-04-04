Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Holdings Lifted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

NYSE RE traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $255.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,390.45, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.81 and a 52-week high of $277.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.10%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.58, for a total value of $244,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $72,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

