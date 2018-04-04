Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $215,457.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049000 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

