BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

“On Monday after market close, Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA, Not Rated) reported results from the Phase 2 OASIS study of etrasimod for Ulcerative Colitis. The data presented by Arena looks competitive to the Phase 2 TOUCHSTONE study of ozanimod for treatment of Ulcerative Colitis, and we think that another viable S1P agent being developed in UC may present an overhang on market share assumptions for Celgene’s ozanimod. We remain NEUTRAL.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

EVFM stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.83.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. The company's product includes, Amphora contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and antimicrobial drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis.

