Reviewing Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and Evraz (EVRZF)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS: ANIOY) and Evraz (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Acerinox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Evraz does not pay a dividend. Acerinox pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acerinox and Evraz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evraz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evraz has a beta of -3.46, indicating that its stock price is 446% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and Evraz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.23 billion 0.74 $264.65 million $0.16 43.63 Evraz $10.83 billion 0.82 $681.36 million $0.48 12.98

Evraz has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. Evraz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerinox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Evraz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox N/A N/A N/A Evraz N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evraz beats Acerinox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs. The companys long stainless steel products comprise angles, black bars, cold drawn bars, cold rolled reinforced bars and coils, color coated wires, hexagonal wire rods, hot rolled reinforced bars and coils, peeled bars, profiles, reinforcement wires, wires, and wire rods, as well as various stainless steel grades. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

