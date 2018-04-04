EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 162,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,264. The company has a market cap of $4,692.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.15. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $85,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $126,257.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,995 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,323. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 44,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,813,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,658,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 126,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/exact-sciences-exas-upgraded-by-btig-research-to-buy.html.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.