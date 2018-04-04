Exelixis’ (EXEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cann

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cann in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cann’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We have not modeled any impact from international sales in the front line RCC setting; therefore, if approved by the EMA, this could provide upside to our Cabometyx outlook. Additionally, we anticipate that under the terms of the Ipsen collaboration, Exelixis will receive a milestone payment in Q1 2018 that will exceed our estimate by approximately $30 million, but the full-year 2018 will remain unchanged, resulting from the timing of this opinion being earlier in 2018 than we had anticipated.””

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,928. The firm has a market cap of $6,367.64, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $370,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,029 shares of company stock worth $3,158,287 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,616,000 after buying an additional 256,966 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 364,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

