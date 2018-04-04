Experience Points (XP) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Experience Points has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Experience Points coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Experience Points has a total market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $87,470.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Experience Points

Experience Points is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 257,302,028,273 coins and its circulating supply is 222,488,568,001 coins. Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP. The official website for Experience Points is www.xpcoin.io. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XP is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that acts as a rewards incentive designed to reward gamers, students, people positively contributing to society and providing a universal high street currency. “

Experience Points Coin Trading

Experience Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Experience Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

