Exponent (EXPO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

EXPO opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,989.38, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.27 million. Exponent had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 973,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 118,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 96,650 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,327,000 after buying an additional 75,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $4,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,566,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

