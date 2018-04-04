Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about Express (NYSE:EXPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4974820288685 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EXPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 445,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,685. Express has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.80, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Express will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

