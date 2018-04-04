Extreme Networks (EXTR) vs. Alps Electric (APELY) Critical Survey

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) and Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Extreme Networks and Alps Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alps Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks currently has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 54.20%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Alps Electric.

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Electric has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Extreme Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alps Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Extreme Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Alps Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -2.72% 44.24% 8.63% Alps Electric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extreme Networks and Alps Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $598.12 million 2.09 -$8.51 million $0.34 31.85 Alps Electric $6.71 billion 0.72 $311.26 million $3.18 15.29

Alps Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Extreme Networks. Alps Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extreme Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alps Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Extreme Networks does not pay a dividend. Alps Electric pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats Alps Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment business involves the development, manufacturing, and marketing of audio, information and communication equipment. The Logistics business involves the provision of transportation, storage and forwarding services. The Company is also engaged in marketing and planning; development and design; production engineering; manufacturing, and quality assurance. Its products include Sensors, TACT Switch, Switches, Encoders, Potentiometers, Connectors, Communication Modules, Multi Control Devices, Power Inductors, Magnetic Sheet Liqualloy, Current Sensors, Aspherical Glass Lens, Touch Input Devices, Actuators and Printers.

