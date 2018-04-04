ExxonMobil (XOM) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 3.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,551,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,784,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,716,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316,157.03, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

