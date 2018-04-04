First Quadrant L P CA Has $64.93 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 99,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 13,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $22,611,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $221,326,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,175,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,905,674. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.45.

FB opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451,407.94, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

