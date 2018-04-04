Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is National Pension Service’s 5th Largest Position

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.07% of Facebook worth $335,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.45.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $22,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,175,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,905,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

