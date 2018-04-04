Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 10.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $74,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 999.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 509,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after buying an additional 34,968 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management Partners now owns 4,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451,407.94, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $22,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,175,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,905,674. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.45.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

