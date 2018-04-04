Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,175,955 shares of company stock worth $1,094,905,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $451,407.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/facebook-inc-fb-shares-sold-by-rothschild-investment-corp-il-updated.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.