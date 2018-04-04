278,336 Shares in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Purchased by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $10,550,000. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $7,241,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $5,327,000. Finally, SLS Management LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. SLS Management LLC now owns 1,331,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $743.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of -0.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship.

