Family Management Corp Invests $267,000 in Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Family Management Corp owned 0.06% of Triangle Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Triangle Capital by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,952,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 521,430 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 3,985.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,532 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,266,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 258,520 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 942,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 487,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Triangle Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS raised shares of Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triangle Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triangle Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TCAP stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.51, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Triangle Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 43.15 and a quick ratio of 43.15.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Triangle Capital Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/family-management-corp-buys-new-holdings-in-triangle-capital-co-tcap-updated-updated.html.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.