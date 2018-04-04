Family Management Corp Has $4.50 Million Position in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Toronto–Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.1% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,298,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $104,898.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

