Farmer Brothers (FARM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Farmer Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Farmer Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Farmer Brothers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FARM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,356. Farmer Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $496.85, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.27). Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $167.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Farmer Brothers will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Mottern bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $45,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Brothers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmer Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Brothers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

