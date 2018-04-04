RMR Group (RMR) and Farmland Partners (FPI) Critical Analysis

RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RMR Group and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMR Group $271.73 million 8.38 $42.29 million $3.79 19.29 Farmland Partners $46.22 million 5.91 $7.91 million $0.36 22.78

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RMR Group has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RMR Group and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMR Group 23.35% 10.86% 8.24% Farmland Partners 17.12% 2.08% 0.74%

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. RMR Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RMR Group and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMR Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Farmland Partners 0 5 1 0 2.17

RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.92%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $9.15, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than RMR Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RMR Group beats Farmland Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 30 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

