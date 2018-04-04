Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.10) (($0.02)) by GBX (2) (($0.03)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of £152.92 million during the quarter. Faroe Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Shares of Faroe Petroleum stock opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Faroe Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 74.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.61) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.75) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.75) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.75) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Whitman Howard raised Faroe Petroleum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 125 ($1.75).

In other Faroe Petroleum news, insider Helge Hammer bought 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £369.94 ($519.29).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

