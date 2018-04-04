Fastenal (FAST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have gained 16.6% in the past six months, comparing favorably with industry growth of 7.6%. Estimates for 2018 have moved north over the last 30 days, signaling analysts’ optimism. Fastenal’s aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales. Industrial vending is one of the primary growth drivers for Fastenal and has the potential to significantly increase sales and profits. For 2018, the company is targeting signings in the range of 21,000 to 23,000. After a soft 2013, vending trends improved as management’s efforts to enhance the quality of signings/installs paid off. The company’s cost-saving initiative, Pathway-to-Profit, also bodes well. Meanwhile, changes in product and customer mix will continue to hurt margins in 2018.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on FAST. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They set a sell rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 562,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,885. The company has a market cap of $15,305.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

