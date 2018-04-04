Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Getting Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Pacific Land Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4180281069417 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of TPL opened at $512.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,962.01, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.05. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $276.28 and a 12-month high of $569.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 63.97% and a return on equity of 135.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales.

