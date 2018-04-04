Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ambac Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6297379070818 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

