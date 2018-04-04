Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Hershey (HSY) Share Price

Headlines about The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Hershey earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5689910533737 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20,425.17, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of The Hershey in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-hershey-hsy-share-price-updated-updated.html.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.