Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) Share Price

News stories about Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gamco Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.7913139319869 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Gamco Investors stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Gamco Investors has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.41.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gamco Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

