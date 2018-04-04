Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) Share Price

News stories about MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MAM Software Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0763671064313 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMS opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.13. MAM Software Group has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get MAM Software Group alerts:

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 40.12%. analysts forecast that MAM Software Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MAMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MAM Software Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of MAM Software Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $921,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 80,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $609,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-mam-software-group-mams-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc (MAM) is a technology holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based business and on premise management solutions for the auto parts, tires and vertical distribution industries. Its segments include MAM UK and MAM NA. It operates through three subsidiaries: MAM Software, Inc (MAM NA), MAM Software Limited (MAM Ltd.) and Origin Software Solutions Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.