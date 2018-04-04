Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $130.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.48. 31,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,118. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8,464.74, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

