FEI (FEIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about FEI (NASDAQ:FEIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FEI earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.4908303691097 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FEIC stock opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. FEI has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

FEI Company Profile

FEI Company is a supplier of scientific instruments and related services for nanoscale applications and solutions for industry and science. The Company operates through two segments: Industry Group, which consists of customers in semiconductor integrated circuit manufacturing and related industries, such as manufacturers of data storage equipment and other technologies, as well as customers in the oil and gas industry, and Science Group, which includes universities, research laboratories and customers in a range of industries, including metals, automobiles, aerospace, geosciences and forensics.

