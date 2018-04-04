Fenner (LON:FENR) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Fenner (LON:FENR) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has GBX 610 ($8.56) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 425 ($5.97).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FENR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fenner from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 425 ($5.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Fenner in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Fenner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Fenner from GBX 380 ($5.33) to GBX 415 ($5.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their target price on Fenner from GBX 450 ($6.32) to GBX 500 ($7.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 485 ($6.81).

Shares of FENR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 610 ($8.56). 2,105,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,192. Fenner has a 1-year low of GBX 279 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 509.50 ($7.15).

Fenner Company Profile

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

