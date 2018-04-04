Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Monday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FXPO traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 233.30 ($3.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,739,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.58).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.09) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 235.71 ($3.31).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ferrexpo-fxpo-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th-updated.html.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.