Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.0917557495365 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,564. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,365.99, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $37,836,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $8,771,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,256,602 shares of company stock worth $123,478,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

