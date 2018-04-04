Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fidelity Southern (LION) Share Price

Headlines about Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity Southern earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6414608118362 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LION shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

NASDAQ:LION traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,544. Fidelity Southern has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.54, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.59%. analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $56,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,571.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 524 shares of company stock valued at $12,013 over the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/fidelity-southern-lion-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-12-updated.html.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.