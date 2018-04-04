Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $275,000 Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Comerica Bank grew its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Diageo by 140.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $147.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84,269.97, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.4232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Natixis downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group set a $157.00 price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

