Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 548.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,443,000 after buying an additional 555,837 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 183.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $83.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

